First National Bank of Omaha Sells 2,304 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 178,298 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $155,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $190.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.01. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $211.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,575 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,846. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.