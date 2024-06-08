First National Bank of Omaha Sells 2,773 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $616,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,268,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,514,000 after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $155.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average is $150.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

