First National Bank of Omaha Sells 420 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedrus LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 50,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 163.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 35,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,364,000 after acquiring an additional 186,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,119,000 after purchasing an additional 572,217 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $118.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $120.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.32.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

