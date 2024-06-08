First National Bank of Omaha Sells 4,514 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $176.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.