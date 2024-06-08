First National Bank of Omaha Sells 477 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $303,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,583 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

ONTO opened at $217.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.49 and a 200-day moving average of $176.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 1.43. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.13.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

