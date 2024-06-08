First National Bank of Omaha Sells 6,484 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 43.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Berry Global Group by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Insider Activity

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE BERY opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.85. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.