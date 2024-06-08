First National Bank of Omaha Sells 7,638 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,953 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 651,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 338,882 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,523,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after purchasing an additional 142,606 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 18,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,191.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 163,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after buying an additional 156,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $112.05 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. Research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

