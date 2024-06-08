First National Bank of Omaha Sells 83,108 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83,108 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,847,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,813,000 after buying an additional 772,635 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 871,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,713,000 after acquiring an additional 39,117 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,878.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 303,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 293,296 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $41.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.