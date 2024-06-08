First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Gray Television by 726.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 89,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 78,626 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,283,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 136,441 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -266.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,127,502.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GTN

Gray Television Profile

(Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.