First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 270,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,021,000 after purchasing an additional 164,392 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $351.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.56.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

