First Trust Advisors LP Has $44.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Vertiv worth $44,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vertiv alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,198,000 after buying an additional 30,511,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,710 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,817,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $185,339,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,712,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after purchasing an additional 652,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.4 %

VRT opened at $87.68 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $109.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.