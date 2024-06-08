First Trust Advisors LP Has $52.91 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,094,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,019 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $52,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,498,000. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 198,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,145,000 after buying an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.04 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.05.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.