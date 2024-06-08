First Trust Advisors LP Has $53.87 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45,603 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of IQVIA worth $53,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

IQV opened at $219.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

