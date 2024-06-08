First Trust Advisors LP Has $54.27 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,009 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $54,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $575,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,687 shares of company stock valued at $8,367,952. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

ISRG stock opened at $417.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $420.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.98 and a 200-day moving average of $370.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

