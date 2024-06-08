First Trust Advisors LP Has $59.65 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,331 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Owens Corning worth $59,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 46.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 42.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 34.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OC. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.21.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,053 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

OC opened at $176.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $184.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

