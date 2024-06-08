First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 71,054 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,054 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Dollar Tree worth $48,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 13.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 463.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $168.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.70.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $111.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $154.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.02.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

