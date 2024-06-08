First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,470,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,040,007 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of A10 Networks worth $58,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 32,643 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 85,281 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $14.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $16.46.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In other news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $50,759,123.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 619,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,535,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

