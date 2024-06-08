Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $190.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Five Below from $176.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Five Below Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $118.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $106.21 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.80.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

