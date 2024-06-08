Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.570-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.0 million-$850.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $882.8 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.400 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $245.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five Below from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.33.

Five Below stock opened at $118.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 12 month low of $106.21 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.80.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

