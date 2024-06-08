Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Five Below Trading Down 0.2 %

FIVE stock opened at $118.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 1 year low of $106.21 and a 1 year high of $216.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

