Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $223.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $245.00 to $223.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE opened at $118.49 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $106.21 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 8.10%. Five Below’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,627,000 after acquiring an additional 487,948 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $73,472,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $68,825,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 119.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,317,000 after buying an additional 159,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent International L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 68.9% in the third quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 343,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,238,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

