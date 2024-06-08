Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Kwang Hooi Tan Sells 12,626 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $410,723.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kwang Hooi Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $235,110.83.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $231,257.87.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Flex during the third quarter valued at about $458,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 106.6% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 320.5% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

