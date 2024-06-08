Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Down to $24.78

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.78, but opened at $24.16. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $23.29, with a volume of 247,459 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLNC. Guggenheim lowered Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 2.63.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 65.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,694,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,609 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter worth $5,916,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $13,931,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

