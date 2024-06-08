Fortitude Gold Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
Fortitude Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FTCO opened at 4.90 on Friday. Fortitude Gold has a 1-year low of 3.61 and a 1-year high of 6.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is 4.98 and its 200-day moving average is 5.35.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
