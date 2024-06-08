Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,567 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 652,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after buying an additional 326,254 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $2,752,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,539,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,679,000 after purchasing an additional 102,972 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in FOX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $35.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

