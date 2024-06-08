Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 55,000 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.09% of International Game Technology worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGT. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in International Game Technology by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,193,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,777,000 after buying an additional 3,129,559 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in International Game Technology by 36.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,208,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,949,000 after acquiring an additional 594,552 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in International Game Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,926,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,600,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

International Game Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

IGT opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.94.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 20.84%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

