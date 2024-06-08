Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 8,000 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,880,000 after buying an additional 487,589 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 813,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after acquiring an additional 698,665 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,604,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after purchasing an additional 509,393 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $3,616,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 294,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,528,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,528,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,124,998 shares of company stock worth $379,707,253. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $34.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

