Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in nVent Electric by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $76.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $86.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NVT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

