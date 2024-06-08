Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,399 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Danaher by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $262.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.75. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $269.11. The company has a market capitalization of $194.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.29.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

