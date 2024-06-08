Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,213.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,159,000 after buying an additional 2,035,925 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in General Motors by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 74,194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,331 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 93,754 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,327,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $370,966,000 after purchasing an additional 558,765 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GM opened at $45.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 818,038 shares of company stock valued at $35,592,299. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

