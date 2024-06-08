Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.03 Million Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.11% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10,652.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 573.67 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 8,266.67%.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $38,493.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,522 shares of company stock worth $102,944 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

