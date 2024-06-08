Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,578 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.17% of Spectrum Brands worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

SPB stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.73. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.92. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.54 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 68.11%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 3.40%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

