Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.72% of Anterix worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heard Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,829,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 311,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anterix by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 166,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in Anterix by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 34,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Anterix news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $531,843.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,057.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Anterix in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.81. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

