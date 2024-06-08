Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,540,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,100,000 after acquiring an additional 56,595 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 286.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $28.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $33.40.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

