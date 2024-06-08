Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $4.69 Million Investment in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 266,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Euronav by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Euronav in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EURN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Euronav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

Euronav Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EURN opened at $16.24 on Friday. Euronav NV has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Euronav had a net margin of 103.93% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $203.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Euronav’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

