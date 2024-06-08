Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 8,325 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Knife River worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knife River by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,540,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,532,000 after purchasing an additional 46,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Knife River by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,546,000 after acquiring an additional 199,389 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knife River by 19.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after acquiring an additional 184,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,548,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Knife River by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

KNF stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. Knife River Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.66.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($516.50) EPS. Knife River’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

