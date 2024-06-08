Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,547,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,217,000 after buying an additional 34,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,530,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,389,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,260,000 after buying an additional 104,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,254,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,737,000 after buying an additional 106,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after acquiring an additional 484,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $140.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.31.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

