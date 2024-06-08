GameStop (NYSE:GME) Issues Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,412.71 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. GameStop has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $136,730.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,995.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,421 shares of company stock valued at $288,153. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

