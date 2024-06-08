GameStop (NYSE:GME) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2024

GameStop (NYSE:GMEGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,412.71 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. GameStop has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GME

Insider Activity at GameStop

In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $136,730.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,995.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,421 shares of company stock valued at $288,153. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for GameStop (NYSE:GME)

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.