GameStop (NYSE:GME) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GameStop stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.11. GameStop has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,412.71 and a beta of -0.27.

GME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,615.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at $746,615.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,287.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,421 shares of company stock worth $288,153 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

