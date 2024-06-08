Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $328,641,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 105.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,020 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,300,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,008,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,054,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,031,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTES opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.43. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $862.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

