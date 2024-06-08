GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,009,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.88% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $309,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,344,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,975,000 after buying an additional 1,401,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,244 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,484,000 after purchasing an additional 889,297 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,454,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,121,000 after purchasing an additional 504,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $229,052,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $76.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.92. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GEHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

