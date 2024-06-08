GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stake Increased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Argus increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC opened at $76.34 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average of $80.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.