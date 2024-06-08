General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Down 0.8%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $161.13 and last traded at $161.29. 751,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,429,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $177.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in General Electric by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 463,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,388,000 after purchasing an additional 126,523 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 131,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after purchasing an additional 30,464 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in General Electric by 475.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 223,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,274,000 after purchasing an additional 184,876 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

