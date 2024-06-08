GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$62.00 at CIBC

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GFL. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.22.

GFL ENVIRON-TS Stock Performance

