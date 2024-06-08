Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Reduced by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.82. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

