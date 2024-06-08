Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 10.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $132.00.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley acquired 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Globe Life news, CEO James Matthew Darden bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Hensley purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,860. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Globe Life

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.