Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 660,486 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,544,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,486 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $165,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $48.19.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

