Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 73,612 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,932,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 73,612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $183,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $96.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.78. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $86.64 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

