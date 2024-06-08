GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Stock Price Up 4%

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.75 and last traded at $62.24. 1,208,143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,632,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at $533,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,224,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

