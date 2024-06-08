Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 5.17%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Greif Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Greif stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. Greif has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Greif’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEF. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.37 per share, with a total value of $123,544.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 4,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.98 per share, for a total transaction of $275,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,901.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.37 per share, with a total value of $123,544.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,347. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,141 shares of company stock worth $1,505,933 and have sold 6,000 shares worth $384,620. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

